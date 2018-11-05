Odessa man in critical condition, hit by truck in parking lot

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Odessa police say 59 year old Doyle Wayne Garrett II is in critical condition at the Medical Center Hospital after getting hit by a truck during the evening of November 4.
Investigators say Garrett was walking in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Supermarket off East 42nd street around 5:30 p.m. when a gray Dodge Ram truck crashed into the victim.
Police say Garrett’s injuries are life threatening.
So far no word of any arrests, but officials say the incident remains under investigation.
