Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're starting out this morning with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, and some gusty southerly winds. This wind coming in from the south is going to bring in some warmer air, as the mercury rises to around 80 degrees this afternoon. We are not expecting any rain, and we'll see plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday will be very similar to today, with sunny skies, some gusty winds, and temperatures rising even a couple degrees above today's high temps, in the low 80s. We will start to see changes in the middle of the week, when the first of two cold fronts is expected to arrive Wednesday. High temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s.
Another reinforcing cold front is expected to arrive by Friday, bringing down high temperatures even more into the 40s and 50s. We will see slight rain chances on Thursday and Friday, but we are not expecting widespread or heavy rainfall at this time. Low temperatures Thursday through Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s.
