More protection: UN says Earth's ozone layer is healing

This combination of images made available by NASA shows areas of low ozone above Antarctica on September 2000, left, and September 2018. The purple and blue colors are where there is the least ozone, and the yellows and reds are where there is more ozone. A United Nations report released on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 says Earth’s protective ozone layer is finally healing after aerosol sprays and coolants ate away at it. (NASA via AP)
By SETH BORENSTEIN | November 5, 2018 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 6:03 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new United Nations report says Earth's protective ozone layer is healing. So is the gaping ozone hole in Antarctica.

High in the atmosphere, ozone shields Earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, crop damage and other problems.

Monday's report says the Northern Hemisphere's upper ozone layer should be repaired in the 2030s and the Southern Hemisphere's by mid-century. The ozone hole over the South Pole should disappear in the 2060s.

Experts credit a 1987 treaty that banned ozone-depleting chemicals along with new technology for this global environmental success story.