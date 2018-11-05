Monday afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good evening. We saw a really nice and warm day across West Texas. Those warm and sunny conditions will return for Election Day across the area. Highs will get back in the 70s and 80s for Tuesday with breezy weather in the afternoon. Weather changes will arrive by Wednesday morning with the arrival of a cold front. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 50s and 60s with a few more clouds. Cool weather and more clouds will continue Thursday with highs in the 50s. Rain chances on Thursday will favor our eastern counties with better moisture. A stronger cold front will arrive by Friday morning. This front will bring colder air and rain chances to the area Friday morning and early Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday appear to hang in the 40s right now with mostly cloudy conditions. We will dry out and rebound back to the 60s for next weekend. We will continue to watch the latest through the week.