Midland YMCA to kick off Community Garden with ribbon cutting

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland YMCA is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Community Garden on Nov. 5.
The community garden is the official launch of the YMCA’s healthy living community initiative.
“We’re excited to finally introduce community gardens here at the YMCA,” Jenna Waldschmidt, Community Garden Coordinator, said. “Being able to offer a healthy alternative to growing food and providing educational tools to all kinds of individuals helps foster healthier lifestyles for all ages.”
The event will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Midland YMCA, 800 N Big Spring St.
The Mayor of Midland, the Chamber of Commerce, local councilmen and women, sponsors and supporters will be present.
Guests will be treated to an outdoor ribbon cutting ceremony, information about the project and light snacks.
The Midland YMCA Community Garden is a year-round public garden. Individuals, or businesses, can “rent” a plot for the year.
For a nominal fee, gardeners will receive a raised garden bed, soil, water, tools and educational classes.
For more information on the Midland YMCA Community Garden, please contact 432-682-2551.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.