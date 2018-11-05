Midland First Baptist Church to offer Christmas Assistance Program

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - First Baptist Church in Midland is looking for families who need help paying for Christmas gifts this year.
If you are going through financial hardships and will not be able to provide gifts for your child/children, you can apply for the church’s Christmas Assistance Program.
To register you can go to the First Baptist Church – Mission Office, 2206 W. Louisiana, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 to Nov. 15.
Parents should bring the following documents:
- Driver’s License or ID of parent
- Social security cards for all in the household
- Birth certificate for every child
- Proof or residency: current lease agreement or utility bill
- If you are no the parent, bring legal guardianship papers
If you have registered for Christmas assistance with Salvation Army, Helping Hands or Midland County Angels, you will not be able to sign up with First Baptist Church.
