Midland College to host workshop for 7-year medical doctorate degree plan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Primary Care Pathway program offers an opportunity for aspiring doctors to get their degree in seven years.
There will be a free workshop for the program from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida.
Students will learn about how the program can save them time and money in getting their medical doctorate, M.D.
The program is available through a partnership between Midland College, the University of North Texas and the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center.
For more information, call 432-686-4910.
