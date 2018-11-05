Girl Scouts mourned after hit-and-run accident

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WEAU/CNN/RNN) – A Wisconsin community is supporting one another after three Girl Scouts and a parent were killed in an accident over the weekend.
The suspect in the case, 21-year-old Colten Treu, could face multiple charges, including hit-and-run involving death and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember the lives of the victims, who were killed in Saturday’s hit-and-run.
They have been identified as 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and Haylee’s mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider.
A fourth Girl Scout was injured in the hit-and-run. She’s now in stable condition.
The victims were on the side of the road picking up trash as part of a community service project when Treu allegedly hit them with his truck.
The Lake Hallie Police Department reportedly said Treu and a passenger had been inhaling chemical vapors, or “huffing,” before the accident.
Hundreds gathered Sunday to remember the lives lost.
“When we weep, we all weep together, and they’re here to hold us up,” said Sheri Jasper of Girl Scouts Northwestern Great Lakes. “They were doing something to make our community better. A horrible accident happened, and our hearts are broken.”
It was a shock to many, especially to fellow Girl Scouts.
"For many of them, this is something new, to lose a child, and they will rely on the strength of their leaders and other professionals in their schools and communities," Jasper said.
Candles lit the night. Songs were sung, and through the grief, hearts were connected.
"It’s heart-breaking. We’re going through a storm as Girl Scouts and as a community,” said Tricia Voigt, a former Girl Scout.
Voigt said the Girl Scout community is one that lasts a lifetime.
"It's a sisterhood,” she said. “It's never broken. It is a circle."
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District also commented Sunday, showing their support in the midst of the tragedy.
"Chippewa Falls is a close-knit community,” superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said. “I've lived here 36 years. These kids are part of my heart, and I can say that not just on behalf of myself, but my experience interacting with community members over the last couple of days.”
