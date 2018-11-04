TxDOT launches #EndTheStreakTX campaign to raise awareness of vehicle death statistics

TEXAS (KWES) - Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day.
In an effort to end this deadly 18-year milestone, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among roadway users and engineers to keep our roads safe.
“We all have the power to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said. “Don’t drink and drive; put away the cell phone; buckle up; and obey traffic laws. Be the driver you would want next to you, in front of you or behind you. Together, we can end the streak.”
To help raise awareness of this tragic, daily statistic, TxDOT is asking people to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on their social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag, #EndTheStreakTX.
TxDOT also will be posting startling statistics for the public to repost on social media outlets to help share this important message.
Since Nov. 7, 2000, there have been more than 66,000 fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roadways.
The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed. To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:
- Buckle seatbelts – all passengers need to be buckled
- Pay attention – put phone away and avoid distractions
- Never drink and drive – drunk driving kills; get a sober ride home
- Drive the speed limit – obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant
