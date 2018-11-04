TxDOT to add auxiliary lanes on FM 874 the week of Nov. 5

WINKLER COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Crews will begin a privately funded project on FM 874 the week of Nov. 5.
The project will add auxiliary lanes and turn lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County just west of Highway 115.
The project will consist of widening the roadway, overlaying the entire roadway, adding new signs and striping to accommodate the new lane designations.
The work is being done in the interest of safety for the traveling public as well as associates and customers of Hi-Crush Permian Sand, LLC, a frac sand company.
During work, a pilot car will be in use during the day. All lanes are expected to be open at night.
The project is expected to take about two months to be completed.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.