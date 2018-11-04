Permian Playhouse to host Divas & Desserts Gone Country event

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Permian Playhouse is hosting their third annual Divas & Desserts Gone Country event.
Guests can enjoy an evening of entertainment from local Divas, dinner, an array of desserts, a silent auction and a red-carpet photo opportunity.
The show will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum Barn D, 4201 Andrews Hwy.
Sponsorships available include:
- Front row table of eight (Millionaire Pie): $10,000
- Prime seating table for eight (Crème Brule): $5,000
- Table for eight (Chocolate Eclair): $2,000
- A pair of general seating tickets (Cookies & Cream): $200
