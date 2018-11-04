MHS Theatre to perform Wizard of Oz

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland High School Theatre is performing the Wizard of Oz this month.
This classic tale will be performed by local high school students.
The cast will include Zoe Jackson (Dorothy Gale), Sarah Filek (Aunt Em), Kevin Hammons (Uncle Henry/Winkie General), Emily Arciniegas (Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch), Elizabeth Smith (Glinda the Good Witch), RJ Flud (Hunk/Scarecrow), Gabriel Almager (Hickory/Tinman), Jaxon McAndrew (Zeke/Lion), Leighton Petty (Marvel/Wizard of Oz), Jet Muñoz (Emerald City Guard), Jacob Zoller (Crow/Chorus), Hayden Uphoff (Crow/Chorus) and Carter Wood (Crow/Chorus).
Performances with be:
- 7 p.m. Nov. 8
- 2 p.m. Nov. 10
- 7 p.m. Nov. 10
- 2 p.m. Nov. 11
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children. Click here to buy tickets and learn more about the show.
