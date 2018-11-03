Odessa Police is searching for missing 22-year-old

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Abdulkareem Akinremi Kehinde Oshodi, 22, was last seen on Oct. 17 in the 9100 block of Andrews Highway.
Oshodi is 6 foot, 3 inches and weighs approximately 176 pounds.
He was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue hoodie and white Nike shoes. Oshodi also possibly has a military duffel bag and backpack with him.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
