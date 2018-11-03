Midland Gem, Mineral Society hosting Gem Show in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Midland Gem and Mineral Society is having their 56th annual Gem Show.
Guests can check out fossil and fluorescent mineral exhibits.
There will be 22 vendors, live demonstrations, silent auctions, and a kid’s corner. You can even get your own geode.
"We sell geodes, we cut them for you,” Tom Wurster of the Midland Gem and Mineral Society said. “You’ll be the first person to see what God created inside that geode millions of years ago and kids love it ‘cause they can feel excited when they open that geode.”
The Gem Shows are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. They will be at the Ector County Coliseum Building D, 4201 Andrews Hwy.
Admission is $7 for adults, $10 for two days, and children ages six to 18 get in for $3.
All the money raised will go toward the Gem Society’s Operations and Projects.
