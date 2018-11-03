Irish PM: Brexit is undermining N. Ireland's peace accord

FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, a sign in a parking lot of a cemetery reads: "No EU border in Ireland" near Carrickcarnan, Ireland, just next to the Jonesborough Parish church in Northern Ireland. Britain's Brexit chief has met politicians from both sides of Northern Ireland's political divide, but there is little sign of a breakthrough on the Irish border impasse that is frustrating divorce talks between the U.K. and the European Union. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab met with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein, and visited the all-but-invisible border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.(AP Photo/Lorne Cook, file) (Lorne Cook)