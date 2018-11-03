Evening Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We’re tracking a weak cold front that will make it’s way through the Permian Basin tonight. This front won’t bring huge impacts, but it will bring some gusty north winds 15-20 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s overnight. Much of the area will stay dry as the front comes through, but areas in the northeast Permian Basin have a good shot of a few showers and storms between 6pm and 10pm.