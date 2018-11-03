Evening Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We’re tracking a weak cold front that will make it’s way through the Permian Basin tonight. This front won’t bring huge impacts, but it will bring some gusty north winds 15-20 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s overnight. Much of the area will stay dry as the front comes through, but areas in the northeast Permian Basin have a good shot of a few showers and storms between 6pm and 10pm.
Sunday, our north wind will shift back to the south, allowing for some warmer air back into the region. We'll still be below average, but not by a lot as high temps reach the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Gusty southwesterly winds on Monday will bring in even warmer air, as high temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. We are expecting a potent cold front Thursday evening and into Friday morning, with which bring low temperatures into the low to mid 30s Friday morning. There is a small chance of rain, but doesn’t appear we’ll have enough moisture available for widespread rain.
