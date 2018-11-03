Arts Council of Midland hosts Artist Community Market

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Arts Council of Midland is hosting an Artist Community Market.
Guests can shop from local and regional artists, makers, and creators.
Artists include Julia Still, Aaron Bedell, Connie Glinsmann, Iamhilex Fernandez Art/Photography, Karen Tenny, Texrocks, Sj Navage, Cheryl Hall Roush and there will be performances by Aloha O Hawaii, The Midland College Cloggers, Alberto Madrid and Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland.
There will also be live music, hands-on activities and demonstrations.
The market is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the arts council offices, 1506 W. Illinois Ave.
The market itself is free and open to the public.
