Woman robbed by man in gorilla suit at Woodcrest Apartments

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police were called to the Woodcrest Apartments on Halloween in reference to a robbery.
According police, the apartment manager advised she had been robbed at gunpoint by a person wearing a full gorilla costume.
The suspect entered the office building and demanded all of her property and cash bag while pointing a gun at her.
The suspect then fled the scene with over $1,000 worth of stolen property and was last seen traveling eastbound.
Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #18-44301.
