Wizard of OZ run to benefit Midland I.S.D. fine arts

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Betenbough Homes is hosting a Wizard Oz Run fundraiser.
All proceeds from the run will benefit Midland Independent School District fine arts programs.
Participants will be able to run with their favorite Wizard of Oz character.
The race starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Midland High Tennis Courts, 906 W. Illinois Ave.
Online registration is now closed, but you can register at the run at 7:45 a.m. for $30.
