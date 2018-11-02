‘Who would do that?’ Parents find Halloween candy with metal objects inside

OAKDALE, CA (KTXL/CNN) - Some parents in Oakdale, CA, got a Halloween surprise, scarier than any ghosts or goblins.
Police said a family found metal pieces inside of their children’s trick-or-treating candy.
Thankfully, they caught it before any children ate the candy.
Now police are looking for those responsible.
"In my days, we never had something like that. Who would do that?" said one resident.
Police have ruled out a manufacturing error saying they are confident someone must have put the metal objects inside the candy on purpose.
"It's very rare. I can't recall having ever received a report like this," said Lt. Joseph Carrillo of the Oakdale Police Department.
As police work to figure out who's responsible, Shannon Daily is taking a closer look at her children’s Halloween candy.
"Check all the candy. We’re going to check it with magnets and make sure it’s OK," Daily said.
Other neighbors like Jill Thompson, brought candy to the police department to get it looked over.
“It had some just odd-looking debris inside,” Thompson said. “You double check, you want to make sure. You can’t be too safe these days.”
“Be diligent with checking your kids' candy before they eat it,” Carrillo said.
Parents just hope police find the person responsible for the scare they had this Halloween.
"Obviously Halloween is more for children and the children are eating the candy. It's like why would anyone want to do that to kids? It's so scary and sad," Daily said.
