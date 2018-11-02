Swastika found carved into Indiana golf course

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN) - Residents are demanding answers after vandals carved a racial slur and a swastika onto an Indianapolis golf course.
The man who discovered it said he wasn’t upset about the golf course being defaced, but about the message being sent.
"It's not the physical damage that was done, it's the psychological damage,” said golfer Phil Rossman.
Rossman plays golf at Smock Golf Course nearly five days a week. Over the weekend, the Vietnam vet saw something during his regular round that goes against everything he stands for in life.
"I guess I was a bit shocked to see it in the middle of a golf course,” Rossman said. “But not surprised to see it in society in general."
Rossman snapped pictures showing a racial slur, along with a swastika carved into the 8th hole green.
They were just the most recent in a number of swastikas found in Indiana in the past few months.
"Anybody that's willing to do such a thing directed at people who may be different than they are, it just bubbles up nothing more, nothing less really, than disgust,” he said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Indy Parks said that, “Our team is committed to keeping our parks and spaces open to everyone. We will not accept any action or activity that goes against welcoming people into our parks.”
In light of what happened in Pittsburgh last weekend, Rossman believes these incidents should not be taken lightly.
“There’s a cause and effect relationship to all this stuff,” he said. “If we have people out there that are doing this, what’s the next step they go to?”
But no matter the vandals' intention, Rossman said the hate needs to stop.
"If they found out it was a few kids just dinking around because of stuff they saw on TV, it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still wrong,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WXIN via CNN. All rights reserved.