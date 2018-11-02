Scarborough/Linebery House to host annual Christmas Open House

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Scarborough/Linebery House is hosting their annual Christmas Open House.
The second oldest home in Midland will be decorated for Christmas.
They will have Christmas refreshments and a miniature donkey for children to pet.
At the home, families get to experience what life was like in the early days of Midland.
The open house will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the house, 802 S Main St.
