Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The second full week of October was a much calmer one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. Midland saw no restaurants make our low or top reporter list for the week of October 8 through October 12. However, Odessa did have a couple of top performers and one low performer.
Chickn 4 U at 722 N. Lee Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- Food manager certificate not posted where customers could see
- Bare hands made contact with ready-to-eat foods
- Food storage containers not labeled with common name of food
- Personal drinks not covered and had no straws
- Hand washing sink being used for other purposes
- Chicken for burritos not being kept warm enough in hot hold
- Gloves not being changed with tasks
- Some food not covered
- Raw chicken, batter, lettuce and tomatoes not being kept cool enough in cold hold
- Some scoops did not have handles
- Valid food establishment permit not prominently posted
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 25 points from Chickn 4 U.
As we mentioned, there were a couple of top performers. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- Subway (820 N. County Rd. W)
- Angelina’s Kitchen (10261 S. Hwy. 385)
