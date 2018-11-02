Restaurant Report: One low performer in Odessa

Restaurant Report 11-1-18
By Trevor Tankersley | November 1, 2018 at 10:08 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 10:08 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The second full week of October was a much calmer one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. Midland saw no restaurants make our low or top reporter list for the week of October 8 through October 12. However, Odessa did have a couple of top performers and one low performer.

Chickn 4 U at 722 N. Lee Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:

  • Food manager certificate not posted where customers could see
  • Bare hands made contact with ready-to-eat foods
  • Food storage containers not labeled with common name of food
  • Personal drinks not covered and had no straws
  • Hand washing sink being used for other purposes
  • Chicken for burritos not being kept warm enough in hot hold
  • Gloves not being changed with tasks
  • Some food not covered
  • Raw chicken, batter, lettuce and tomatoes not being kept cool enough in cold hold
  • Some scoops did not have handles
  • Valid food establishment permit not prominently posted

This resulted in the health inspector deducting 25 points from Chickn 4 U.

As we mentioned, there were a couple of top performers. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:

  • Subway (820 N. County Rd. W)
  • Angelina’s Kitchen (10261 S. Hwy. 385)

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.