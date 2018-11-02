Permian Basin Weekend 11/2-11/4: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience November 2 through November 4.
Merry Marketplace- The Junior League of Odessa’s annual Merry Marketplace fundraiser is back this weekend. By shopping at the marketplace, you can help fund local projects and community assistance programs.
Breakfast with Santa - Kids can have breakfast with Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas this year as part of the Junior League of Odessa Merry Marketplace.
Dearly Beloved - The Odessa College Theatre is performing “Dearly Beloved - A Jones Hope Wooten Comedy” until November 3, don’t miss your chance.
Til Beth Do Us Part - The Midland Community Theatre is performing “Til Beth Do Us Part” until November 10. The comedy show is recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Savannah Sipping Society - The Maverick Players are performing “The Savannah Sipping Society” until November 18. This is a Ladies' Night performance made special for women to watch while their husbands watch football.
Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day - The Ellen Noël Art Museum is hosting their annual Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day. Families can enjoy arts and crafts at this free event.
Wicked Oz Run - Betenbough Homes is hosting a Wizard OZ Run fundraiser to benefit Midland Independent School District’s fine arts programs.
Adventures in Art - As part of the Odessa Arts’ ArtPocalyse, Ellen Noël Art Museum will be hosting an Adventures in Art for kids ages six to 12.
