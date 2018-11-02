MPD Officer retires, gives heartwarming final call

MPD Officer retires, gives heartwarming final call
By Victor Blanco | November 1, 2018 at 10:26 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 10:59 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Midland Police Officer gave his final radio call Wednesday after 30 years on the force.

The video of Raymond Miller has over 31,000 views so far.

Well, it’s official, Sugarbutt went 10-42 for the last time today. Retiring from MPD after 30 years and starting another...

Posted by Aimee Witten Miller on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Miller started his career as an officer back in February of 1989 and says it will be difficult leaving the place he once called home.

“I want to thank the citizens of Midland this is a great town and a great place to work,” said Miller.

Miller started a new job as a consultant at McAnally Wilkins insurance firm.

