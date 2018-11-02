Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Friday night football with go off without a hitch tonight as game-time temperatures in the low 60s will fall into the 50s during the game with rain chances near zero. Saturday will be even warmer than today, as high temperatures reach the mid 70s with a few more clouds possible in the area as well. We are expecting a cold front to sweep through the area Sunday, allowing temps to drop into the 60s. Only a slim chance of rain across the eastern Permian Basin, but most areas should stay dry.