Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It’s another chilly morning across West Texas and southeast New Mexico with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Like many mornings of the past few weeks, we could see some areas of patchy fog this morning. But as we head later into the afternoon, we are looking at an absolutely gorgeous day as a southerly wind and sunny skies allow temperatures to rise into the lower 70s across much of the Permian Basin.
Friday night football with go off without a hitch tonight as game-time temperatures in the low 60s will fall into the 50s during the game with rain chances near zero. Saturday will be even warmer than today, as high temperatures reach the mid 70s with a few more clouds possible in the area as well. We are expecting a cold front to sweep through the area Sunday, allowing temps to drop into the 60s. Only a slim chance of rain across the eastern Permian Basin, but most areas should stay dry.
We’re looking at a lot of sunshine next week with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Some models are indicating our next arctic blast of air by next Saturday. We’ll keep watching it.
