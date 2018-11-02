Midland woman leads Oncor’s disaster relief crew after Hurricane Michael

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - After Hurricane Michael hit, Oncor sent more than 100 crew members to help battle the destruction and restore power.
Leading that disaster relief effort was West Texas Distribution Manager Megan Stoub of Midland.
Stoub is the first female disaster relief manager and she was tasked with overseeing equipment and employees.
"It's hard to put into words what that was like, this was the first mutual assistance effort that I have been a part of and got to go on, so I didn't really know what to expect,” Stoub said.
She worked 16-hour days for weeks working to get power restored.
“Just to see the devastation, there’s trees completely uprooted and into the streets, hard to get through,” Stoub said.
More than 1.5 million homes and businesses lost power from Florida to Virginia due to the hurricane.
