Midland-Odessa Sam’s Clubs to host Toy Joy event

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Sam’s Clubs in Midland and Odessa will be hosting a Toy Joy event Nov. 4.
Sam’s Club associates will be unboxing toys and demonstrating them from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both stores, 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy in Odessa and 1500 Tradewinds Blvd in Midland.
The locations of the Toy Joy events will also be offering a one-day invitation shop for non-members.
You can do this by stopping be the Member Services desk and asking for a pass to shop for the day.
A 10% service fee applies on all non-member purchases when shopping with this One-Day Pass. The pass is valid only on Nov. 4.
Here is a list of toys that will be featured:
- WowWee Fingerlings Playset - $19.81
- Zoom Tubes Mega Set - $39.98
- Wash-up Kitchen Sink - $16.98
- Magic Tracks - $22.91
- Singing Machine Fiesta Voice - $169.98
