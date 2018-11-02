Midland-Odessa Sam’s Clubs to host Toy Joy event

(Veloso, Mariana)
By Mariana Veloso | November 2, 2018 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 1:31 PM

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Sam’s Clubs in Midland and Odessa will be hosting a Toy Joy event Nov. 4.

Sam’s Club associates will be unboxing toys and demonstrating them from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both stores, 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy in Odessa and 1500 Tradewinds Blvd in Midland.

The locations of the Toy Joy events will also be offering a one-day invitation shop for non-members.

You can do this by stopping be the Member Services desk and asking for a pass to shop for the day.

A 10% service fee applies on all non-member purchases when shopping with this One-Day Pass. The pass is valid only on Nov. 4.

Here is a list of toys that will be featured:

  • WowWee Fingerlings Playset - $19.81
  • Zoom Tubes Mega Set - $39.98
  • Wash-up Kitchen Sink - $16.98
  • Magic Tracks - $22.91
  • Singing Machine Fiesta Voice - $169.98

