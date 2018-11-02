Midland elementary students plant trees at Dunagan Park

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland elementary students spent their morning on Nov. 2 planting trees at Dunagan Park.
The tree planting is part of the Keep Midland Beautiful project, which is one of the largest tree planting initiatives in the area.
The project has been a success thanks to the funding, supplies and irrigation provided by Parsley Energy.
"Well this is the best way to learn, and so it’s a lot of fun,” Tom Layman, official from Parsley Energy, said. “And again, trying to learn about sustainability, so it’s an educational thing, and there is no better way to learn than by doing.”
The kids planted 25 trees that are able to survive in the dry climate without permanent irrigation.
