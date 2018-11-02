Legal clinic in Midland to offer free advice for veterans

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A free veteran's legal clinic will be open in Midland on Nov. 5.
The clinic will be held at 6 p.m. at the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, 212 N Main St #101.
Low income, disabled, unemployed and homeless veterans will be able to meet with attorneys from Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans.
The attorneys will be able to provide free legal advice for up to 25 minutes depending on each case.
Veterans are required to bring DD Form 214 or their veteran’s id card.
Appointments are required. To schedule one just call 432-686-0647.
