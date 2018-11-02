I-20 project will alter eastbound ramps near FM 715

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A project to reconfigure the eastbound Interstate 20 ramps that service Highway 158 and FM 715 is scheduled to start Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. The nine-month project will have several traffic pattern changes during the course of construction.
The project will adjust ramp locations, build a deceleration lane on Interstate 20, and add turn lanes on the south frontage road at FM 715. This work will help with getting traffic exiting the interstate out of the interstate travel lanes.
A right turn lane will also be added on northbound FM 715.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes if possible. Motorists driving through the area are reminded that they must obey all warning signs and any flaggers they see. With high traffic volumes in the area, motorists will be a prime factor in safety in the work zone.
The speed limit in the 1-mile work area will be reduced to 55 miles per hour. Law enforcement will be asked to step up enforcement in the area in the interest of public safety.
The project should be completed in late summer.
Reece Albert Inc. won the project with a low bid of $4.87 million. Reece Albert Inc. is based in San Angelo and has an office in Midland.
For more information, contact Gene.Powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.
