In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer walks into The Smokestack after winning the Democratic primary in Dubuque, Iowa. An often-overlooked battle is under way across rural and working-class America where President Donald Trump’s coalition of blue-collar voters offers Democrats an alternate route to the House majority. Finkenauer reflected on her blue-collar roots at a rally this week alongside the Democratic Party’s strongest liaison to working-class voters, former Vice President Joe Biden. “He shares the belief that every kid who grows up in a working-class family like mine has a right to a bright future,” Finkenauer said as she introduced Biden. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP, File) (Eileen Meslar)