Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. Overall, it has been a really nice and warmer Friday across West Texas. High school football will be nice, but a little cooler later with temps. dropping into the 50s. Warmer weather will be in store Saturday afternoon with highs in the 70s for many locations. Our next cold front will move through late Saturday night bringing cooler weather on Sunday. We could see a slight chance for a shower or weak storm across the lower Trans-Pecos early Sunday morning with the front. A big warm up will resume Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Up and down temps. will continue into much of next week as more cold fronts track across the area.