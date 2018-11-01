West Texas Food Bank holding holiday plant based-food demo

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Food Bank is holding a plant-based cooking demo on November 1.
The event, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m., is being hosted by Healthy City and will feature holiday recipes as the focus.
This demo will take place at the West Texas Food Bank on Westcliff Drive in Midland.
November’s event is sold out, but Healthy City regularly hosts other events including grocery store tours. These events generally cost around $5-10.
Download the free news app today
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.