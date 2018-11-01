UTPB Men’s Basketball gearing up for new season with new roster

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The UTPB Men’s basketball team is gearing up to start this fresh season with a whole new roster. The Falcons are coming off of their second straight NCAA tournament appearance that included the first two tournament wins in program history.
The Falcons are led by a new head coach, Josh Newman, and have 13 new players with no returners. While the Falcons are still learning the new system and preparing for the first few games, there is no shortage of excitement to get the season started.
