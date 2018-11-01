Starbucks brings back its holiday cups

Starbucks' revamped red cups are back, despite past scandals
November 1, 2018 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 9:49 AM

(CNN/RNN) - Halloween is behind us and now it’s officially time for the holidays, which means Starbucks is rolling out it’s holiday cups.

There are four new designs:

  • Red stripes
  • A green argyle pattern
  • Red and white flames
  • Mistletoe-like coffee cherries in red and green.

The coffee company is also bringing back classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.

And it is introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants.

The coffee chain unveiled its 2018 holiday cups. (Starbucks/CNN)

The paper cups have stoked controversy among far-right groups in the past, for not being Christmas-y enough or for maybe featuring holding hands of a cartoon same-sex couple.

