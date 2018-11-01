Sri Lanka president summons Parliament over crisis

Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gestures as he addresses the staff after assuming duties as finance minister in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Cabinet on Friday and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa. On Saturday, Sirisena suspended Parliament in an apparent move to give Rajapaksa time to muster enough support to survive any no-confidence vote. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Eranga Jayawardena)