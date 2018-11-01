Personal touch: Midland man reflects on Wild Horse and Burro Event

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - 12 years ago Jim Brantley, a man without any experience in horses, walked into the Ector County Coliseum and decided to adopt a wild mustang to the surprise of his family and friends.
Brantley recounted the experience with a chuckle and told me “He (Jim’s friend) saw her and said what’s that?,” and I said, “ain’t she pretty?” He said, “That’s a wild Mustang!”
Brantley said knew he had a friend with a stable, and decided to take a leap of faith when he felt a sudden connection with the horse he’d later name Ciara Nevada.
“Me and that horse bonded on the first day I saw her, and I said that’s my horse right there”
Ciara Nevada was one of the hundreds of horses the Bureau of Land Management has brought to the Ector County Coliseum for their annual Wild Horse and Burro event that presents the animals for adoptions.
Officials from the agency say these events are held across the country to remove excess animals from wild ranges in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
“In my opinion, the Bureau of Land Management is not only doing the public a favor, but also the animals, and these are god’s gift,” said Brantley
Brantley’s love for horses grew exponentially through the training of Ciara Nevada, and he now owns 9 horses and has set up his 2-acre property up with stables, feeding pens, a free-roaming range.
While many of these horses will be available for purchase when he feels they’re ready, his 6-time all-around champion and first love Ciara Nevada won't be going anywhere.
“Lets put it this way there isn’t no money on the face of this earth that could buy this horse away from me,” said Brantley
If you’re interested in adopting any of the horses featured in the video portion of this story, you can contact Jim Brantley at JimWBrantley@aol.com.
