Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The rain from last night has exited the area, and we're looking a cold morning across West Texas and southeast New Mexico with temps in the 30s and low 40s. There is a chance of some patchy dense fog across the region this morning, so be careful on your Thursday morning commute.
Heading later into this afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies as high temperatures rebound back into the low 60s across the Midland/Odessa metro. We'll be much warmer and back to near average temps back Friday, when high temperatures reach the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.
We are tracking a couple separate weak cold fronts that will make their way through West Texas Sunday and again on Tuesday. These will allow for a short-lived cool down each day. Models are disagreeing on rainfall for Sunday, with the GFS showing widespread showers and storms and the European Model showing no rain at all. Updates to come.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.