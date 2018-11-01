Midland Colleges hosts November First Friday Lecture

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland College will be holding the next in its First Friday Lecture series on November 1.
The lecture will run from noon to 1 p.m. in the Carrasco Room at the Scharbauer Student Center.
Dr. Mustafa Amin, an assistant professor at Rice University, will be the speaker. He will discuss astronomy and research, how science and math work together and how they can be incorporated into education at all levels.
The lecture is free to any who wish to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch or purchase from the Scharbauer Student Center Grill.
