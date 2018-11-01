Falcons already seeing team chemistry with only three returners

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The UTPB Falcons is gearing up for the new year with 12 new players and only 3 returners. This is head coach Rae Boothe’s second season with UTPB.
This year’s team has a mixture of upper class and lower class players with four players from Desoto High School. Although, it’s a new team and they’re still getting used to the system, Coach Boothe believes she already sees chemistry developing and it’ll only get better as the season progresses.
