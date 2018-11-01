Ellen Noel Art Museum holding Knit & Stitch Series

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding the last in its Knit and Stitch Series at 6 p.m. on November 1.
Attendees can bring their own projects to work on or they can check out available knits.
Knitters, crocheters and quilters are welcome to join the event.
Additionally during the meetings there will be a discussion of topics or project. September 6 will see Holiday Creations discussed.
The event is free and open to the public. You can read more about it here.
