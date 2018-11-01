Bus driver kicks everyone off when they won’t make room for man in wheelchair

PARIS (RNN) – A Paris bus driver is racking up major kudos for kicking everyone off the bus when they failed to move for man using a wheelchair.
Francois Le Berre, who has multiple sclerosis, posted his story on Facebook on Oct. 19.
“Yesterday, waiting for the bus in Paris, I laughed, because no one wanted to (make room). As nobody moved the driver and said, ‘Terminus! Everybody down!’ After the driver came to me, he said, ‘you and your help you can ride and the others, you wait for the next!’”
Le Berre’s post has been shared more than 1,300 times.
A group called Accessible Pour Tous, which translates to Accessibility For All, also shared the story on Twitter. It’s generated more than 5,000 retweets.
Most of the comments on social media praised the bus driver’s actions.
“Bravo to the driver,” Frederic Moisy Nguyen said.
“Great driver. He deserves a medal, Mr. Macron,” said Jean-Philippe Pons, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.
But Frederic Meyer had a different take on what the driver did and suggested a firing might be in order.
Au contraire, responded the folks at RATP, the Paris transit system.
“Bonjour Frederic. I understand your concern; however, (a bus driver) does not get fired when he acts in favor of travelers. (Have a) Nice day.”
