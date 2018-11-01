Brother and sister shot while trick-or treating in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN/RNN) – Two children – a brother and a sister – were shot as they were trick-or-treating on Wednesday night.
A 14-year-old Makiya Williams was grazed by a bullet and her 5-year-old brother Mael Howel was shot in the leg. They were rushed to the hospital.
“I was just focused on getting him to safety to make sure he was alright,” Williams said.
The girl was released last night, but her younger brother was rushed to St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital to have the bullet removed.
The siblings were caught in the crossfire between two men who were shooting at each other. One suspect was wearing all black and the other was wearing a red and white mask.
"I heard about seven gunshots. I jumped, and I looked out the window and I looked out the door her these guys and everybody screaming," said Denice Whethers, who lives in the neighborhood.
Their mother Dominique Wilson said the police brought her children candy in the hospital.
"We know [the children] were trick-or-treating, because on the crime scene just inches from this shell casings we found a plastic container a pumpkin with candy turned over with the candy spilled out," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police combed the scene for evidence and collected at least six shell casings.
"These are obviously very brazen, very dangerous Individuals to be firing shots in a residential neighborhood that early in the afternoon knowing and seeing clearly that there are trick-or-treaters out here,” Small said.
"Normally it's supposed to be a good time. Children are supposed to go out just to get candy and just to have a good time but for this night it's always a tragedy," Whethers said.
