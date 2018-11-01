Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. A nice but cool start to November across West Texas. Temperatures will get chilly again into Friday morning with mostly clear conditions. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. We will see a nice warm up Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. The warming trend will continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Our next cold front will sweep through the area Saturday night and early Sunday. This front could bring a slight chance for rain late Saturday and early Sunday to the eastern sections of West Texas. Drier and cooler air will fill in Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. Up and down temps. and mostly dry conditions will continue into next week.