Whataween: Austin couple transforms home into a Whataburger

AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) - A Texas couple has transformed their home into a Texas icon.
Nicole Jensen and Cheri Horner, from Austin, transformed their home into a Whataburger for Halloween, according to Texas Monthly.
The couple, according to the magazine, decorated their home with a custom Whataburger "W" for their Whataween party. The couple also made their own vintage uniforms and used genuine trays, menus, Spicy Ketchup and other items from a local franchise.
Guests of the Horner and Jensen party also enjoyed around $500 worth of genuine Whataburger fare.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.