Whataween: Austin couple transforms home into a Whataburger
By Mayra Monroy | October 31, 2018 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:00 PM

AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) - A Texas couple has transformed their home into a Texas icon.

Nicole Jensen and Cheri Horner, from Austin, transformed their home into a Whataburger for Halloween, according to Texas Monthly.

The couple, according to the magazine, decorated their home with a custom Whataburger "W" for their Whataween party. The couple also made their own vintage uniforms and used genuine trays, menus, Spicy Ketchup and other items from a local franchise.

Guests of the Horner and Jensen party also enjoyed around $500 worth of genuine Whataburger fare.

