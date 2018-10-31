Sen. Ted Cruz visits the Permian Basin as Election Day approaches

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As Election Day creeps up, Sen. Ted Cruz made a stop in the Tall City on Wednesday.
He brought up issues like stricter immigration policies, the second amendment, lower taxes and repealing Obamacare.
Cruz also discussed the boost in Texas' economy, calling the Permian Basin the new Saudi Arabia of the world. The Lone Star State is producing 33 percent more oil since 2016.
“That is Texas, that is who we are” Cruz said to the crowd, calling them to go out and vote, " when liberty is threatened Texans rise to defend it."
