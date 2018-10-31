‘Power Rangers’ are the most popular Halloween costume in Texas

(KWES) - Most people adore the thrill of dressing up as something different for Halloween. But when it comes down to it, what are the most popular costumes?
AT&T put together a list of the top Halloween costumes in each state.
Superheroes and their villains were one of the top results for 2018. There will be no shortage of Catwoman, Deadpool and Wolverine costumes running around on Halloween.
Other popular costumes include such TV and pop culture characters as Pennywise, Moana Mickey Mouse and Darth Vader.
T-Rexes and Unicorns are also popular choices for this Halloween.
To read the full study click here.
