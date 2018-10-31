The Maverick Players presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Maverick Players will be presenting its newest show ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’.
Shows run November 2-3, 9-10 and 16-18 with a special Ladies' night performance on November 12. Evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. will Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m.
The Ladies' Night performance is a special night for “football widows” so women can enjoy a show about women while their husbands are busy watching football.
Tickets are $10 on Sundays and Ladies' Night and $15 for Friday and Saturday performances.
Opening night will feature a special reception with free refreshments, wine and cheese and other performances will have popcorn, soft drinks, beer and wine available for purchase.
Performances will be at the VFW Post in Midland at 409 Veterans Airpark Lane.
The show will be the sixth Jones-Hope-Wooten script produced script by the Maverick Players. You can read more about the show here.
