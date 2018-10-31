Help-A-Teacher donates calculators, gift cards to MISD, teachers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Help-A-Teacher is going all-out to help those in need within MISD.
On OCtober 24 the organization donated 30 graphing calculators the district. The presentation took place at Goddard Junior High.
The donation totaled over $3,000 in value.
These calculators were a request from a wish list that Help-A-Teacher uses to deliver needed items to classrooms.
In addition to the calculator donation, Help-A-Teacher also donated $500 worth of gift certificates to ten MISD teachers. The giveaway took place on October 27 at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Midland Drive.
Each teacher was given a $50 gift card to use at the store for their classrooms.
This donation was part of a new partnership between Help-A-Teacher and Wal-Mart.
